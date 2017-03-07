Alleged Howland shooter's defense team files multiple court motions

New details in the legal proceedings over the Howland double murders last month on Route 46.

On Tuesday, the defense team for Nasser Hamad filed seven motions concerning their case. It's not clear yet what these motions are, just that the court can expect more of what the defense team calls "bombshells" on Wednesday.

The attorney behind the motions is Hamad's new attorney, Geoffrey Oglesbee. He's the surprise lawyer who appeared in the courtroom during the middle of Hamad's hearing last week.

Hamad is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and he is also charged with shooting and injuring three other people during an incident on the evening of Saturday, February 25th.

Last week, the judge in the case revoked Hamad's $5 million bond which was previously set before he was indicted on capital murder charges,

That means Hamad will have to stay in jail throughout his entire trial.