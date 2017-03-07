New legal motions filed in defense of Howland double murder suspect

21 News is getting a closer look at what could be the defenses' argument in the double murder case that played out during a chaotic scene on Route 46 in Howland last month when two people were shot dead, and three others wounded.

Several motions have been filed in court on behalf of the defendant, 47-year-old Nasser Hamad.

The Sandusky attorney behind these motions, Geoffrey Oglesby, is the same attorney who made a surprise appearance during Hamad's hearing last week.

Oglesby hasn't said if he will stay on the case but for right now says he's taking steps to ensure Hamad can get a fair trial when facing the death penalty for two counts of capital murder.

One of the motion's requests a variety of people, including prosecutors, law enforcement officers, inmates and jail personnel be "restrained" from initiating or engaging in conversations with the defendant (Hamad) relating in any way to the pending charges.

Attorney Oglesby said that was done to ensure that no one makes up a confession. "These things happen. Somebody will say, 'Hey, Mr. prosecutor, this guy admitted this and he admitted that, and hey can I get my sentenced shortened?' And you know any reasonable prosecutor will say yeah, but he didn't say it, so it's a problem," said Oglesby.

Another motion asks that all information on all witnesses, such as "criminal charges" "psychiatric background" and "information tending to show that other persons, excluding the accused, were or could have been involved in the crime."

"We want the evidence that is out there on the victim's propensity for violence, propensity to start trouble," said Oglesby. "From what I understand there were pictures and videos and things of that nature and these victims with guns and knives and things of that nature where they were threatening this older man."

As far as the Castle Doctrine, attorney Oglesby said it's splitting hairs. He says the issue here is "intent." "I doubt very seriously whether or not Hamad knew he was in or out of the house when he was getting hit upside the head," said Oglesby. " I don't think he said, well let me see, are they technically in the house or not in the house, but I'm going to get killed if I don't do something."

Attorney Oglesby says we can expect more motions, he calls "bombshells", to be filed Wednesday. He says in them he's not accusing the prosecutor or court of anything illegal but says there are certain aspects he feels may be "extremely problematic."

At this point, these motions are only requests. A judge has not yet ruled if they will be upheld.