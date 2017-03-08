YSU partners with university in Hungary to offer study abroad pr - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU partners with university in Hungary to offer study abroad program

By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University students will soon be able to take their studies abroad.  

The university has entered into an agreement with the University of Szeged in Hungary. The opportunity will be open to students in YSU's Dana School of Music.

"We feel this opportunity will open up frankly a new arrange of professional music opportunities for our music students," said Nathan Myers with Associate Provost of International Initiatives at Youngstown State University.

The exchange program could begin as early as the fall semester.  

At this point, university officials say two students per year will be able to study abroad.  YSU will also host two students from Hungary.

