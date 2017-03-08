YSU partners with university in Hungary to offer study abroad program

Police are searching for suspects who made counterfeit purchases at Walmart stores in the Valley.More >>
New Castle State Police have arrested a convicted sex offender who is accused of having contact with an underage female. State Police charged Michael Mills, 26, of New Galilee with unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse, solicitation, corruption of a minor, and failure to provide accurate registration information. Mills was convicted of possession of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor in 2013. In 2011, he was convicted of indecent assault.More >>
Sharon Police have made an arrest in what they described as an investigation into human trafficking. Police Chief Gerald Smith tells 21 News that officers arrested 47-year-old Billy Jones after searching his home at 432 Malleable Street on Friday. Jones is in the Mercer County Jail being held on $100 thousand bond. He is charged with strangulation, trafficking in individuals, and involuntary servitude. According to a criminal complaint, the 29-year-old woman who lives with Jones t...More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
