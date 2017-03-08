Route 534 open again in Berlin Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Route 534 open again in Berlin Township

Posted:
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

A truck hauling scrap metal overturned in Berlin Township, restricting traffic and then shutting down a portion of State Route 534.

State Troopers say the truck turned over just north of Route 224 Wednesday afternoon, spilling its cargo. 

Traffic was maintained for most of the afternoon, but the road had to be closed until 7:00 p.m. so wreckers could remove the truck.

The driver was not injured.

