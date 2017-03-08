Trees fall onto power lines across Trumbull County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trees fall onto power lines across Trumbull County

By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
A large tree blew over onto power lines along Niles Road in Howland Township Wednesday afternoon in the wake of strong winds.

The Howland Fire Department was forced to close Niles Road SE at Valacamp Avenue SE.

A large tree was almost entirely uprooted by the wind before it tumbled onto power lines in that area. 

"Winds were picking up and I heard a loud crack and ran back to the door, actually a couple loud cracks, and tree limbs were coming down on my vehicle," Sonny Stewart said.

Stewart called for help once he noticed the tree across the street from his house had fallen over.

Not far away from the scene, Warren police were forced to close off  Van Wye Street SE at Ridge Road. A tree had fallen and power poles and wires were down after giving out in the wake of heavy wind gusts.

