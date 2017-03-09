91-year-old shot and killed by New Castle officer after armed co - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

91-year-old shot and killed by New Castle officer after armed confrontation

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A 91-year-old Union Township, Pennsylvania man was shot and killed by police after they say he confronted law enforcement officers with a rifle.

This all began Wednesday night just after 6:30 p.m.

The World War II veteran allegedly shot at his niece who lived with him, and she called 911 for help.

Union Township Police Officers were called to 9 Spring Street by Johna Defonso.  She told emergency dispatchers that her 91-year-old uncle Frank Wratny shot at her with a handgun.

New Castle police and their special response team were also called in to help.

Tammee Shaftic, who lives two doors down, says police asked her to leave her home for her own safety because there was a shooter.  

She tells 21 News she was shocked and afraid. "It shocked me.  It shocked me very much.  Nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors, but he's a very nice guy.  He cuts the grass around here.  He cuts wood.  As far as any bad behavior, I don't know.  I really don't know.  We're the type of neighborhood where you wave and you go about your business," Shaftic said.

As New Castle's Special Response Team was setting up, they heard another gunshot from inside the home and then they say that's when Wratny came to the front door of the home with a rifle.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, the 91-year-old leveled the rifle towards the special response team that was forming at Spring and High Streets and that's when a New Castle Police Officer positioned across the street from the home saw him as a threat and shot him.

Wratny died at the scene.

Darin Lane who said he has known Wratny all his life witnessed the shooting and is still defending his friend in life and death.  "I know that he was a good guy.  He was a real good guy in this neighborhood and he's going to be missed, and I'm sorry for the family," Lane said.

A late night search warrant was conducted at the home to gather evidence related to the shooting.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

