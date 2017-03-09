Public learns about plans to fund Youngstown amphitheater and park

The public is learning more about how the city of Youngstown plans to pay for some of the downtown riverfront park and amphitheater.

The city is seeking a $4 million-dollar federal HUD loan to build the green space and entertainment center east and west of the Market Street bridge.

On Thursday night, residents were invited to weigh in on the proposal.

The loan would be paid back over several years with Community Block Grant funds.

"It's a downtown development that I think is necessary, needed. It's part of a comprehensive plan that the city adopted," said Bill D'Avignon,

There is still time to provide feedback to be included in the city's submission to HUD.

The application is available for review at www.youngstownohio.gov and all comments received will become a part of the submission to HUD. You may e-mail comments to wadavignon@youngstownohio.gov.