Public learns about plans to fund Youngstown amphitheater and pa - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Public learns about plans to fund Youngstown amphitheater and park

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The public is learning more about how the city of Youngstown plans to pay for some of the downtown riverfront park and amphitheater.

The city is seeking a $4 million-dollar federal HUD loan to build the green space and entertainment center east and west of the Market Street bridge.

On Thursday night, residents were invited to weigh in on the proposal.

The loan would be paid back over several years with Community Block Grant funds.

"It's a downtown development that I think is necessary, needed. It's part of a comprehensive plan that the city adopted," said Bill D'Avignon, 

There is still time to provide feedback to be included in the city's submission to HUD.

The application is available for review at www.youngstownohio.gov and all comments received will become a part of the submission to HUD. You may e-mail comments to wadavignon@youngstownohio.gov.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 2 children killed after car avoids deer, hit by truck on Ohio Turnpike

    2 children killed after car avoids deer, hit by truck on Ohio Turnpike

    Sunday, June 11 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-06-11 11:22:55 GMT

    The state Highway Patrol says two children have been killed after the car they were riding in swerved to avoid a deer and was struck by a semi-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike outside Cleveland. The patrol has not identified the occupants of the car or the children's ages. Two adults and one other child were in the car during the accident early Saturday in Strongsville. The patrol says the car was rear-ended by the semi and then hit the deer the driver tried to avoid. All five occupant...

    More >>

    The state Highway Patrol says two children have been killed after the car they were riding in swerved to avoid a deer and was struck by a semi-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike outside Cleveland. The patrol has not identified the occupants of the car or the children's ages. Two adults and one other child were in the car during the accident early Saturday in Strongsville. The patrol says the car was rear-ended by the semi and then hit the deer the driver tried to avoid. All five occupant...

    More >>

  • Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sunday, June 11 2017 7:13 AM EDT2017-06-11 11:13:56 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>

  • FirstEnergy investigates Austintown outage

    FirstEnergy investigates Austintown outage

    Sunday, June 11 2017 7:09 AM EDT2017-06-11 11:09:35 GMT
    FirstEnergy is looking for the cause of a outage effecting fifty customers in Austintown. Power went out at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the College Park neighborhood area off Route 46 south of Mahoning Avenue. The utility expected to have power restored by 9:30 a.m. More >>
    FirstEnergy is looking for the cause of a outage effecting fifty customers in Austintown. Power went out at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the College Park neighborhood area off Route 46 south of Mahoning Avenue. The utility expected to have power restored by 9:30 a.m. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms