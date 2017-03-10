Inside the Classroom: Lessons in hydroponics

STEM is the study of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The curriculum surrounding STEM is ever-changing, and it's getting kids to be more hands-on with their learning.

Mr. O'Brien's eighth grade class at Hubbard Middle School has a lesson plan that truly starts with STEM.

Cycling, gardening and having a salad with a couple tomatoes on top are just a few ways students at Hubbard Middle School are getting to enjoy their afternoons in the classroom.

No, it's not jumping on a bike for gym class or having that salad during lunch, but they're actually enjoying all that and gardening in their eighth-grade health class.

“They have the garden as well as a bike generator that they can get on, pedal to create electricity that is then used to power pumps in the garden,” said Katie Phibbs from Lettuce Do Good. “So they're learning about renewable energy, they're learning about sustainability, they're learning about where food comes from and the implications that that really has on their life and their health and the community around them.”

Katie and her husband Tom Phibbs are co-owners of Lettuce Do Good, which is a local indoor gardening and STEM education company that brings hydroponics into 28 schools locally.

These kids are learning what it takes to turn that sprout into a salad.

“The students are actually eating what they grow, and studies have shown over and over again, especially through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that kids who grow healthy food are much more likely to eat healthy food,” Katie Phibbs said.

The idea of eating kale is really growing on these kids, and the best part is getting to enjoy the fruits of their labor — or vegetables this case — every couple weeks.

“It's really cool,” said eighth-grader Zachary Jones. “Every two weeks we get to eat the lettuce. We'll bring in croutons, cheese, tomatoes and they just make their salads. It's pretty cool.”

So cool that it's actually grabbing the attention of Congressman Tim Ryan who visited the class earlier this week to encourage the students to keep eating healthy, be conscious of what's in the food and where the food comes from.

“You throw a textbook at them, they're not going to pay attention, especially with all the technology,” Ryan said. “You actually have to get them doing things and to do it in a classroom where you can monitor it, grow it and then eat the food.”

Hydroponics truly is becoming a trend in the classroom.

