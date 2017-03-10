U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly makes controversial remarks

U.S. Republican Rep. Mike Kelly is gaining attention after making comments about former President Barack Obama and his decision to stay in Washington DC.

The Pennsylvania Congressman, representing the 3rd District that includes Mercer County, attended the Mercer County Republican Party's annual Lincoln Day dinner on Saturday. During a speech, Rep. Kelly made these remarks:

"I think we ought to pitch in to let him go someplace else, because he is there for one purpose and for one purpose only, and that is to run a shadow government that is going to totally upset the new agenda. It just doesn't make sense. And people sit back and say, my gosh, why can't you guys get this done."

21 News reached out to Rep. Kelly. A spokesperson for Kelly stated:

"As stated previously, Rep. Kelly delivered his remarks to an audience of fellow Republicans in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, last Saturday. He shared the frustration of everyone in the room over how they believe certain Obama administration holdovers within the federal government are attempting to upset President Trump's agenda. Because of the extraordinary interest in Rep. Kelly's remarks, it is worth clarifying that Rep. Kelly does not believe that President Obama is personally operating a shadow government. He does believe it would be helpful to the new administration if the former president would personally call for an end to all leaks and obstruction by personnel from his administration who currently serve in the Executive Branch under President Trump. Rep. Kelly hopes President Obama will continue to root for President Trump's success as he said he would do last November. Also as previously mentioned, Rep. Kelly fully supports the former president's decision to stay in Washington while his daughter completes school."

Mercer County Commissioner's Chairman Matt McConnell was there and said no one seemed to bat an eye at the time. He said the congressman was speaking as usual off the cuff.

"It wasn't a scripted speech and it was basically the tone that I have heard him say 100 different times and I think he just chose to use the wrong word in this speech and it was misinterpreted as some sort of conspiracy," said McConnell.

We reached out to the Mercer County Republican Party, the group that hosted the event, they declined to comment.