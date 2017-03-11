Radio Shack closing in Boardman, Liberty, Hermitage, Calcutta

Radio Shack is closing 200 more stores around the country, including four more in the Valley.

The announcement came this week as the electronics retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in two years.

Inventory clearance sales are underway at stores being closed including the below locations:

Tiffany Boulevard, Boardman

Belmont Ave., Liberty

Hermitage Crossing, Pa.

Skyview Plaza, Calcutta.

The company says the stores will close in the coming month.

Sprint Stores will remain open at the Liberty and Calcutta locations.

Radio Shack says it is evaluating the future of its remaining 1,300 stores.

Stores in Columbiana and Salem are not included in the closing announcement.

As part of Radio Shack's first bankruptcy plan filed in 2015, the chain shut down eight Valley stores.

“Since emerging from bankruptcy two years ago as a privately owned company, our team has made progress in stabilizing operations and achieving profitability in the retail business, while our partner Sprint managed the mobility business,” said Dene Rogers, RadioShack's President, and Chief Executive Officer. “However, for a number of reasons, most notably the surprisingly poor performance of mobility sales, especially over recent months, we have concluded that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward for the company.”

RadioShack, founded in 1921, was acquired by General Wireless Operations Inc. in April 2015.

RadioShack has over 1,500 company-owned stores, including 1,200 Sprint Stores at RadioShack, and 425 independent dealers located nationwide.

Additional information for customers, vendors, and others is available at www.radioshack.com.