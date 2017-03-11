Pediatric cancer research fundraiser held in Austintown

On average, 36 children and teens are diagnosed with cancer every day in the U.S.

The number of invasive cancers has increased by almost 30 percent in the past two decades. But the National Cancer Institute only spends about four percent of its research dollars on childhood cancers.

With this information in mind, some local folks are working to increase awareness about the need to increase spending for potential life-saving cures.



Outside O'Donold's Irish Pub in Austintown the race is on to help doctors take on childhood cancers. Ted Rupe, race director, said, "We have a 5K race and a one-mile fun run. Money raised is going to support the Saint Baldrick's Foundation to support cancer research for children."



Amanda McConnell from Austintown and Tiffany Sedlacko from Poland were both taking part in their first 5K of the season. Sedlacko said, "We're here to support a great cause and run together as friends. Money raised from this run helps fund research for kids with cancer."



Another fundraiser that took place involved shaving heads. Shawn Huff from Warren has taken part for six years. Huff said, "I do this to show solidarity with the children who have lost their hair and have cancer. My wife passed away from a rare genetic disorder and she wanted me to do this to help fund research. She never got a cure, but hopefully, these children and other people will get a cure. You can never spend enough money until cures for cancer are solved."



Julie Myers with Sports Clips was one of several stylists cutting hair. Myers said, "When I was a kid growing up, a neighbor had bone marrow cancer and he lost a leg. It was really sad. So I am excited to take part in this event raising money to help children. Sports Clips is a national sponsor of Saint Baldrick's Foundation and we want to raise money for research and to help increase awareness about the need for research for childhood cancer cures."



Heather Larch-Gollan, a ten-year cancer survivor from Austintown said, "There needs to be more money spent on research for childhood cancers. Children need to be outside playing, not in a hospital bed. When I get my hair shaved off it helps make people aware. They ask me if I am ok and that gives me an opportunity to tell them about St. Baldrick's Foundation and how it is helping fund vital research. I have done this for three years and I love it!



The Event Organizer, Eric Broz, puts on the event year after year. Broz, a volunteer explained, "I can't imagine a parent ever hearing the words, your child has cancer. Since we started hosting the event at O'Donald's Irish Pub and Grille in Austintown we have raised almost $58,000 for St. Baldrick's Foundation. We hope to raise $22,000 this year. Last year we raised $19,451 dollars. The organization was started by a group in a bar in New York who talked with parents of children who had cancer. They found out that the kids didn't like being bald, so 19 people raised $109,000 and created the foundation in 2005. Since then they have donated more than 200 Million dollars for pediatric cancer research, which is second to only the federal government."



Broz added, "There have been clinical trials at Akron Children's and Mercy Health here in the Valley, and across the state of Ohio in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. All of the money that is raised is spread out locally and across the country and the world to the leading pediatric cancer researchers to try and find ways to cure cancers in children and babies."

Events continued at O'Donald's Irish Pub and Grille, under the big tent with bands playing until 11:30 pm. Bands inside O'Donald's continued until 2:30 a.m.



