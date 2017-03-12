2 men dead, woman injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say two men are dead and a woman critically injured in what appears to have been a murder-suicide in a Pittsburgh home where a 9-year-old boy was found hiding in the basement.

The city's public safety department said a 37-year-old woman, her 46-year-old boyfriend and her son were in the home in the Knoxville neighborhood of the city when a man believed to have been her 47-year-old ex-boyfriend came to the home with two guns at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the man began shooting, hitting the woman in the chest and leg. She was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition. The boy ran and hid in the basement.

Police found the bodies of the two men on the home's second floor.

