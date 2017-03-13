Harden's triple-double helps Rockets top Cavs 117-112

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had a triple-double of 38 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to outduel fellow MVP contender LeBron James and lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

The Rockets were up by six when Nene made a layup before intercepting a bad pass by James. Patrick Beverley made a 3-pointer on the other end to push the lead to 116-107 with less than two minutes left.

Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go and added two free throws after that to get the Cavaliers within four. But then Harden added a free throw to end Cleveland's run and secure the victory.

It was the 16th triple-double this season for Harden and his 31st game with at least 30 points.

James had 30 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.