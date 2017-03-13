Woman fatally shot near minivan in western Pennsylvania

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - Police say a woman has been found fatally shot near a minivan in western Pennsylvania.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in Aliquippa. That's in Beaver County, about 20 miles northwest or Pittsburgh.

Authorities didn't immediately release the woman's name or say whether they have any suspects.

The woman was lying in the street near the van, which had one of its doors open.

