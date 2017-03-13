Springfield Township accident leads to assault charges for driver

A Petersburg man is facing assault charges after an accident in Springfield Township over the weekend.

Thirty-year-old David Spencer Jr. was arrested Sunday after the car he was driving slammed into a telephone pole on Beard Road.

According to a police report, Spencer's girlfriend told officers that he deliberately hit the pole and aimed the car to hit on the passenger's side where she was sitting. She said they had been having a heated argument over Facebook at the time of the crash.

The girlfriend was taken Saint Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman to be checked out, Spencer was arrested on the scene.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail where he was charged with aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault.

Spencer was arraigned on the charges in Struthers Municipal Court Monday morning.