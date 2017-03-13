Google's Online Safety Roadshow stops at Sharon Middle School

Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Click the link to see all of the valedictorians that took part in this year's Ohio Lottery Best of the Class!More >>
Click the link to see all of the valedictorians that took part in this year's Ohio Lottery Best of the Class!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he forcibly kissed a woman in a convenience store parking lot.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he forcibly kissed a woman in a convenience store parking lot.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man has died after the lawn mower he was operating slid into a pond.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man has died after the lawn mower he was operating slid into a pond.More >>
An appeals court is upholding Philadelphia's 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, saying it doesn't duplicate the state sales tax.More >>
An appeals court is upholding Philadelphia's 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, saying it doesn't duplicate the state sales tax.More >>
A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison after his 13-year-old daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka.More >>
A Pennsylvania father has been sentenced to a maximum of four years in state prison after his 13-year-old daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka.More >>
A teenager accused in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been indicted as an adult on charges including attempted murder.More >>
A teenager accused in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been indicted as an adult on charges including attempted murder.More >>
Michigan officials have released a tentative plan for reducing nutrient pollution that causes ugly and potentially toxic algal blooms in western Lake Erie.More >>
Michigan officials have released a tentative plan for reducing nutrient pollution that causes ugly and potentially toxic algal blooms in western Lake Erie.More >>
Officials at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia say they've successfully separated 10-month-old conjoined twins during an 11-hour surgery.More >>
Officials at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia say they've successfully separated 10-month-old conjoined twins during an 11-hour surgery.More >>
An Ohio judge known for handing down unusual sentences is requiring convicted drunken drivers to download ridesharing apps on their phone as part of their punishment.More >>
An Ohio judge known for handing down unusual sentences is requiring convicted drunken drivers to download ride-hailing apps on their phones as part of their punishment.More >>
The head of an Ohio dog shelter is praising the involvement of inmates at a nearby prison who train the animals before adoption.More >>
The head of an Ohio dog shelter is praising the involvement of inmates at a nearby prison who train the animals before adoption.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man caught his friend in the act of raping the man's 6-year-old son.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man caught his friend in the act of raping the man's 6-year-old son.More >>
An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of two children killed at Sandy Hook disinvites NBC's Megyn Kelly as host of a Washington event this week.More >>
An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of two children killed at Sandy Hook disinvites NBC's Megyn Kelly as host of a Washington event this week.More >>
Former 'Nightly News' anchor Tom Brokaw tells an audience of journalists that they need to be doing more to expose the scourge of fake news.More >>
Former 'Nightly News' anchor Tom Brokaw tells an audience of journalists that they need to be doing more to expose the scourge of fake news.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>
A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father's Day promotion _ free pregnancy tests.More >>