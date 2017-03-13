Google's Online Safety Roadshow stops at Sharon Middle School

Sometimes it seems as though kids know way more about the Internet than adults. And for many people, that might be true.

Kids these days grow up with technology, but what they might not understand about it is its impact on their lives as they get older.

"We definitely see technology playing a larger role in the classroom. We want to develop best practices now so as they continue to grow; and be online in high school, after high school, maybe their first job or even in college, they have those best practices already under their belt," said Jamie Hill with Google.

According to studies, 93% of teens are online. Cell phones make it even easier to be connected most of the day, which is why U.S. Representative Mike Kelly and Sharon Middle School partnered to bring Google's Online Safety Roadshow to town.

"Letting children learn early on, that's usually the best thing. I think we do that with our kids when we are teaching them how to cross the road, stay away from a fire, all of those things, we are always trying to teach them, things that could hurt them. So use it the right way," said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly.

Through a series of slides and games, students were taught how to be safe online. They were reminded of these five tips:

5. Be Positive. Only comment, post or forward something if you wouldn't mind someone doing the same to you.

4. Avoid Scams. Learn how to identify scams online.

3. Know and Use Your Settings. Understand and adjust your settings on sites and apps.

2. Protect Your Stuff. Establish a strong password and don't share it with anyone besides a parent or trusted adult.

1. Think Before You Share.

"Students at this age really don't realize that what they share online can go much farther than their particular surrounding area and it can have a really long and large impact on their life not only tomorrow but when they are trying to apply for their first job," said Hill. "So, we ask them to do the grandparent test. If what they put online they wouldn't necessarily want their grandparents to see, it is probably not a good thing for them to share."

Google encourages parents to talk to their children about their expectations when it comes to using the Internet. Create an online safety plan is also recommended.