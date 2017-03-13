Mill Creek MetroParks restructuring metal detecting rule

A rule prohibiting people from using metal detectors at Mill Creek MetroParks is being re-worked.

Monday night, the park's executive director presented a change in policy to the board that would allow the activity, as long as users were given a special permit and followed a set list of rules.

The proposed changes came about after the Tri-County Metal Detecting Club learned the rule prohibiting the activity had been in the books for years but never enforced.

“It comes back to when you’ve had the administrative changeover that MetroParks has had in recent years,” said executive director Aaron Young. “You get inconsistency in administrative procedure and that’s exactly what this was.”

Meanwhile, the park board did take steps to control the Canada Goose population.

Since 2010, the park has received a state permit to "addle" — or terminate — goose eggs.

The board voted to once again seek that permit.

Steve Avery, Director of Planning and Operations, said it's just one of several ways the park works to deter and control the goose population.

“Geese return to the place where they were born and they pair up and mate for life and they continue to nest,” he said. “If possible, they will go back to the exact same spot and nest again. So the population would double, triple, quadruple just in a matter of years.”

Last year, the park addled 360 eggs.