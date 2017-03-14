Mercer, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana road conditions

The Ohio Department of Transportation and PennDOT has crews out treating area roads this morning as bands of snow move through the area.

ODOT reported no major hazardous road conditions in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana Counties as of 5:00 a.m., but some roads are snow covered and slushy in some spots.

At 5:15 a.m., the Ohio Highway Patrol was investigating a report of a truck in the median on eastbound Interstate 76, just east of Bailey Road in Jackson Township, Mahoning County.

There are no speed restrictions on Interstate 80 or Interstate 79 in Mercer County.

21 News has crews on the road .

Mercer County

Winter storm warning in effect until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday: Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 26. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow showers. High near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 10:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Trumbull County

Winter storm watch in effect until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday

Tuesday: Snow showers. High near 25. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers. Low around 16. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow showers. High near 24. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Mahoning County

Winter storm watch in effect until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday

Tuesday: Snow showers. High near 25. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday: NightSnow showers. Low around 14. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow showers, mainly before 1:00 p.m. High near 23. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Columbiana County

Winter storm watch in effect until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday

Tuesday: Snow showers. High near 27. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers. Low around 16. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow showers, mainly before 2:00 p.m. High near 24. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.