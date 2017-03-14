Fire breaks out at Mercer County manufacturing plant

Fire departments from surrounding communities were called to the Reynolds East Business Park when a fire broke out at a business there.

Workers were evacuated from Northeast Industrial Manufacturing on Keystone Road just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a fire was reported in the in the paint shop area.

First firefighters on the scene reported smoke coming from the roof.

The fire broke out in the paint booth filtering system, according to investigators.

Firefighters reported that the fire was under control in about 25 minutes, but flames burned a 30 by six-foot hole in the side of the plant and damaged some pipes, motors, and fans.

Hempfield Fire Chief David King estimates damage at $20,000 and doesn't believe there is any environmental hazard since the paint used is water-based.

Chief King says the company should be able to conduct limited production by Wednesday.

No one was injured.

The company makes containers for the scrap, recycling, and construction-demolition industries.