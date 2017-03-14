Feds to sentence Canfield and Berlin Center men for steroid conspiracy

Two men from Mahoning County have pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing them of taking part in a plot to illegally import anabolic steroids from China.

James A. Cleeland, 50, of Berlin Center, and Christopher M. Stanec, 40, of Canfield, appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday where each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to import and distribute steroids.

Investigators say that in 2013, Cleeland and Stanec conspired with other people to import and to possess with intent to distribute 298 grams or more of anabolic steroids.

The government says Stanec and Cleeland imported the steroids from sources located in China.

Stanec, who also goes by the names of Michael Stanec and Mark Conner according to the U.S. Attorney, obtained the anabolic steroids from China and then provide them to Cleeland.

Anabolic steroids are primarily used by bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness buffs who claim steroids give them a competitive advantage or improve their physical performance.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says there is increasing concern that steroid abuse leads to short-term side effects which may include sexual and reproductive disorders, fluid retention, and severe acne.

The long-term adverse physical effects of anabolic steroid abuse in men and in women, other than masculinizing effects, have not been studied, and as such, are not known.

However, it is speculated that possible long-term effects may include adverse cardiovascular effects such as heart damage and stroke.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Both Stanec and Cleeland are scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.