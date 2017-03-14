Warren elementary schools see fewer suspensions with mindfulness in the classroom

The Warren City School District is joining a group districts from across the country that are incorporating mindfulness into daily teaching and it's starting to see some positive results.

Warren is the smallest of a dozen urban districts from the across the country that is part of the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning.

Superintendents from Atlanta, Chicago, Austin, Nashville, Boston, Oakland, and Cleveland were among some of the leaders who met alongside Warren in California this month to work on building their respective programs.

The district's superintendent said that he has seen more than 50-percent fewer suspensions at the elementary schools in the last few years. He believes the decline is directly linked to the program.

"It's evidence that our students spending quality time with us in learning. That will only make them better learners," said District Superintendent Steve Chiaro.

It all starts with building trust between the teacher and students. If conflict erupts in the classroom, educators are encouraged to allow time for students to cool off before talking it out.

"We train them in ways of 'what can you do.' We call it pivot or 'the pause'. Sometimes it's not going right after something. Let's take a couple seconds to get ourselves under control," said Jill Merolla, supervisor for the district's community outreach and coordinator for social-emotional training.

Chiaro believes this approach has lead to strong relationships between his teachers and students in grades kindergarten through second grade.

"There are always ways to respond in a positive way to adverse situations and there are also ways that could escalate a situation," he said. "Having the right relationship with a child really does impact the results."

The program was first introduced to the Warren and Youngstown City School District by Congressman Tim Ryan about seven years ago.

Over the past six years, Warren has kept the program going and continued its training for teachers with a $180,000 grant. Merolla says she's trained teachers from pre-school through sixth grade, but the focus so far has been primarily on the elementary schools.