More groups say they're having trouble confirming plans at Antone's

Over the past month, questions have been raised about the future of Antone's Banquet Centre in Boardman.

Now more groups are coming forward saying they're having trouble confirming whether their scheduled events are still good to go.

Campbell School Superintendent Matthew Bowen said they called the facility Tuesday about the district's prom but got a message that the number was disconnected.

Chaney High School Class of 1976 said they also received the message. An organizer for the 50th class reunion, Donna Reed Skruck, says they gave Antone's a $250 deposit back in April but, recent calls to the business have gone un-returned and now the number has been disconnected.

21 News called Antone's and received the same message.

"My main concern is the fact that as a businessman, who has had a great reputation in this area for years and years and years, he has been so disrespectful of us," said Skruck. "We need that $250. We need to hear from him. A letter would be fine."

Bowen says Campbell Schools has not asked for a deposit back, but they are being proactive and advisers are making every effort to contact Antone's to guarantee their students can enjoy a prom on May 12.

Poland High School's principal said they were looking at Antone's for prom but were told by a planner that the banquet center was closing. They ended up moving prom to another venue.

Reports that the center was closing started circulating on social media late February. Owner Ross Scianna refuted the claims, saying he had no idea why the reports started.

Two weeks later, the Facebook page Antone's Banquet Centre & Gourmet Catering read “Maybe permanently closed.” Scianna reiterated that the banquet center was still open, and added that he does not have access to that Facebook page.

21 News continues to try to talk to Scianna about the status of the facility, but our calls and text messages have gone unanswered. A cell phone for Scianna states the voicemail is full.

