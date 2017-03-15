Protection order granted in Howland shooting case

A protection order was granted Monday against one of the people involved in a deadly Howland shooting where five people were shot, two of them killed.

The order was granted to Tracy Hendrickson against her son, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson. The protection order is good for five years.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said Tracy Hendrickson was dating alleged shooter Nasser Hamad. He added that Tracy Hendrickson was not involved in the shooting, but was inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury indicted the alleged gunman on eight counts just four days after the shooting.

The indictment charges Hamad with two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder. Hamad pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hamad's attorney claimed in court that his client acted in self-defense.

In an affidavit, Hamad admits to shooting all five victims, and says he even went back inside his residence to reload after emptying a magazine.

Police say an escalating dispute resulted in Hamad coming out of his home on Niles Cortland Road on Feb. 25 and firing shots into a van containing the five victims.

The affidavit says a juvenile and Bryce Hendrickson fled from the van. Bryce Hendrickson was shot in the face and arm. The juvenile was shot in the back.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Haber died on the scene and 20-year-old Joshua Williams died later at the hospital.

Hamad told police that all five occupants of the vehicle; Williams, Haber, 43-year-old April Trent, Bryce Hendrickson and a 17-year-old juvenile; exited the van in front of Hamad's home and a fist fight ensued between Hamad and the 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old was not seriously injured. Bryce Hendrickson suffered severe injuries.

If convicted on the capital murder charges, the 47-year-old Howland Township man could face the death penalty. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

The next hearing for Hamad is scheduled for March 30.