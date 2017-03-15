Wet playground and court improvements coming to Mill Creek MetroParks

Mill Creek MetroParks will be getting some improvements, including a new wet playground in the Wick Recreation Area and improvements to the tennis and basketball courts at Volney Rogers Field.

These two projects are part of the $3.2 million dollars in improvements scheduled to be completed this year.

This year is the first of a 15 year, $29 million capital improvement plan that was presented to the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Park Commissioners last year.

The Board awarded bids on those two projects totaling $179,647.20 as part of this year's capital improvements plan:

The first bid project awarded is the construction of a new wet playground at the Juliana Kurinka Children's Play Area located at the James L. Wick, Jr. Recreation Area.

The wet playground project was awarded to Daniel A. Terreri & Sons, Inc. for the total amount of $80,079.50.

This is the fourth playground to be constructed as part of the Children's Play Area and will be a zero-depth water play environment.

The features will consist of various interactive water play elements which include bubblers, sprays, cannons and dumping buckets.

This variety will offer diverse water play opportunities, maximizing play for all ages and abilities with a main area for older children and a distinct area for younger children, while still providing opportunities for inter-generational play.

The wet playground will also provide children with interactive opportunities for development of individual motor skills and collaborative, social play with others as well as providing dynamic auditory and tactile sensory experiences.

The second bid project awarded is the Tennis & Basketball Court Improvements at Volney Rogers Field.

The Volney Rogers Field project was awarded to Penn-Ohio Sealing Company for the total amount of $99,567.70.

The improvement will consist of cleaning and crack-filling the existing courts, adding a new course of asphalt, and applying a new acrylic playing surface with court line markings.

A new feature added to the tennis courts will be striping for two new pickleball courts.

Additionally, a new asphalt trail will be constructed to connect the basketball courts with an existing asphalt trail.

The MetroParks will also replace the wood facing of the existing tennis practice wall.

Both projects are expected to be finished by June.