Great Groceries: Reuben Pizza

Reuben Pizza

Reuben Pizza

1 prepared pizza dough
1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
2 cups sauerkraut, drained
3/4 lb. deli corned beef or pastrami, chopped
2 tsp. caraway seeds, optional
1 cup shredded Mozzarella

Preheat oven to 425º.

Roll pizza dough out to desired size; place on preheated pizza stone or baking sheet.

Spread Thousand Island dressing over dough. Sprinkle cheese over dressing, then top evenly with sauerkraut and corned beef. Sprinkle with caraway seeds and Mozzarella. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until crust is cooked through and cheese is bubbly.

