McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/15/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys' Tournament

McDonald 60 Warren JFK 72

Warren JFK plays Lutheran East at the Canton Fieldhouse Friday at 7:00 p.m. for the regional championship.

