Average annual Wall Street bonus rises slightly to $138,210

Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns

Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."

The man credited by law enforcement with holding two Georgia prison escapees at gunpoint says he's no hero.

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, in a move to expand its growing reach into groceries.

Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.

Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The average Wall Street banker bonus came to slightly more than $138,000 in 2016, according to data from the New York State Comptroller's Office.

The major banks set aside $23.9 billion for bonuses in 2016, or $138,210 per worker, up 2 percent from a year earlier. Bonuses remain well below than the levels they were in their heydays before the financial crisis, when the average bonus reached as high as $191,360 in 2006.

While most Wall Street bankers make a salary, the vast majority of their compensation comes in the form of annual bonuses which reflect how the firm did that year, plus the worker's contribution. Some bonuses can be as small as a few thousand dollars for low-level support staff, while high-profile traders and investment bankers can bring in bonuses in the tens of millions of dollars.

Roughly 177,000 people were employed by Wall Street securities and brokerage firms in 2016, according to the Comptroller's office, the highest level of employment since 2008. Industry-wide profits in New York State were $17.3 billion, the highest annual profit for the industry in New York state since 2012. Bigger profits for the industry are typically good for New York, since the state is heavily reliant on Wall Street profits for tax revenue.

