Trumbull County, Youngstown concerned over possible federal fund - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County, Youngstown concerned over possible federal funding cuts

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

President Donald Trump reportedly is considering cutting Community Development Block Grants. The city of Youngstown receives nearly $3.8 million a year in Community Development Block Grant Funds. 

"Most of that goes to programs we fund in our community and helps with some home initiatives and emergency programs, the homeless in the community as well," said Mayor John McNally.

While these cuts are only under consideration, the idea is to help offset the $54 billion increase in defense spending that President Donald Trump is pushing for. Mayor John McNally says it's not a fair deal. 

The Community Development Block Grant program is in its 43rd year. One of the latest project developments with the help of the Block Grants is the downtown amphitheater that is in the works. It is a $4 million project. 

"It would require the city to come up with alternative ways of funding the project.," said Bill D'Avignon, Youngstown Community Development Director. 

The Grants Manager for the Trumbull County Commissioners told 21 News the Block Grants are key to maintaining Trumbull County. 

"These funds are not for extra sort of fluff projects, these are just to maintain our basic infrastructure here in Trumbull County," said Julie Green. 

She is urging residents to reach out to state congressmen and senators to advocate for the Block Grants. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:36:21 GMT
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>

  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

  • Wrong way driver killed on Interstate 680 suffered from drug addiction

    Wrong way driver killed on Interstate 680 suffered from drug addiction

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:43:29 GMT
    More is known now of what happened in the days leading up to the Austintown robbery, police pursuit and deadly head-on crash on Interstate 680. That wrong way driver who died was consumed by drug addiction and allegedly committed a crime against his own family just the day before. We've learned that 47-year-old Steven Mango of Guilford Lake has actually spent most of his life in prison, and leading up to what unfolded on Interstate 680 was convicted of a deadly crash that kille...More >>
    More is known now of what happened in the days leading up to the Austintown robbery, police pursuit and deadly head-on crash on Interstate 680. That wrong way driver who died was consumed by drug addiction and allegedly committed a crime against his own family just the day before. We've learned that 47-year-old Steven Mango of Guilford Lake has actually spent most of his life in prison, and leading up to what unfolded on Interstate 680 was convicted of a deadly crash that kille...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms