Trumbull County, Youngstown concerned over possible federal funding cuts

President Donald Trump reportedly is considering cutting Community Development Block Grants. The city of Youngstown receives nearly $3.8 million a year in Community Development Block Grant Funds.

"Most of that goes to programs we fund in our community and helps with some home initiatives and emergency programs, the homeless in the community as well," said Mayor John McNally.

While these cuts are only under consideration, the idea is to help offset the $54 billion increase in defense spending that President Donald Trump is pushing for. Mayor John McNally says it's not a fair deal.

The Community Development Block Grant program is in its 43rd year. One of the latest project developments with the help of the Block Grants is the downtown amphitheater that is in the works. It is a $4 million project.

"It would require the city to come up with alternative ways of funding the project.," said Bill D'Avignon, Youngstown Community Development Director.

The Grants Manager for the Trumbull County Commissioners told 21 News the Block Grants are key to maintaining Trumbull County.

"These funds are not for extra sort of fluff projects, these are just to maintain our basic infrastructure here in Trumbull County," said Julie Green.

She is urging residents to reach out to state congressmen and senators to advocate for the Block Grants.