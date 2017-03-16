Creativity on display in local event designer's new book

A local event designer, who sets the stage for high profile gatherings, is showcasing what it is like to create these works of art in a new coffee table book.

Joe Mineo, of Joe Mineo Creative in Canfield, launched his first book titled "It's My Party" Wednesday evening at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The 280 pages are filled with photos of the theatrical flair and vision that Mineo has brought to events like the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the 125th Anniversary of the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

He said that the book is all about inspiration and showing how small ideas in our everyday world inspire him and can inspire us all. Mineo explained that he does a lot of research when he is strolling through the mall or out at a restaurant to get one little idea.

"It's really amazing how sometimes a full blown event can come from one really tiny bit of inspiration and I think that's so important in our daily life. So this book is really all about that, inspiration. We use it in our everyday world of creating events, but it's so important for you to use inspiration in any aspect, in any job that you're doing and that was the whole purpose of it," Mineo explained.

He said that a publisher approached him about the book two years ago and they have been working on it ever since.

For more information about "It's My Party," visit www.joemineocreative.com. You can also order copies at amazon.com, target.com and barnesandnoble.com.

