Butler Art Executive Director 'shocked' at proposal to scrap federal arts funding

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Shock and dismay. That's the reaction in the arts world to President Trump's proposal to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts.  

At Youngstown's Butler Institute of American Art, Executive Director Dr. Lou Zona says the endowment has helped the museum on more than one occasion, including funding for climate control back in the eighties.

"We turned to the NEA and wrote a grant and were awarded a $100,000 grant way back then. But even beyond that, there's so many paintings in the Butler collection that have been restored as a result of grants from the NEA," Zona said. 

The impact would be felt on the state level as well. The Ohio Arts Council, which supports the Butler and many institutions across the state, also depends on grants from the NEA.

"Institutions like the Symphony, like the Playhouse, like the Ballet Western Reserve and other organizations in our community that are Arts related, Zona said.

The Arts contribute to the quality of life in a community, and the endowment is only a tiny fraction of the total annual discretionary spending.  

Grants from the NEA and the Humanities Endowment, which Trump also wants to eliminate, have been vital artists, museums and other cultural organizations for decades.  Zona believes that Republicans and Democrats will stand up for the arts and not let the endowment disappear.

