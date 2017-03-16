Lordstown power plant on schedule for 2018 opening

The first massive energy plant project being built in Lordstown is on schedule thanks to the relatively decent weather we've had this winter.

Construction on the Lordstown Energy Center began in April of last year.

Currently, five hundred construction workers are being employed to build the plant.

The president of the company who owns the facility, William Siderwicz, said it will be great for the local economy. "Locally, we will be generating $1.8 billion of economic benefit to the Valley and if you count the moving of gas along the Dominion Ohio pipeline as well as purchasing gas from Eastern Ohio, that number jumps to $14 billion over 40 years," said Siderwicz.

The plant is expected to be in operation by June 2018. It will provide power for over 800,000 local homes.