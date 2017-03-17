Valley stores escape latest round of JCPenney closings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley stores escape latest round of JCPenney closings

Posted: Updated:

JCPenney has revealed the locations of  138 stores it plans to close over the next few months, and none of those stores are in the Valley.

Among the closings are four in Ohio and seven in Pennsylvania.

  • Findlay Village Mall Findlay OH
  • New Towne Mall New Philadelphia OH
  • Richmond Town Square Richmond Heights OH
  • St. Mary's Square St. Marys OH
  • Columbia Mall Bloomsburg PA
  • Clearfield Mall Clearfield PA
  • King of Prussia Mall King of Prussia PA
  • Philadelphia Mills Philadelphia PA
  • Bradford Towne Centre Towanda PA
  • Lycoming Mall Pennsdale PA
  • Willow Grove Park Willow Grove PA

JCPenney has stores at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, the Austintown Plaza, and the Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool. None of those stores are on the closing list.

The company has said that the closings are intended to redirect resources to locations that offer the greatest revenue potential.

JCPenney also announced earlier that is initiating a voluntary early retirement program for approximately 6,000 eligible employees.

Brick and mortar department stores are facing huge challenges from consumers' growing preference to make purchases online.

Earlier this year, Macy's and Sears announced they would be closing their stores at the Shenango Valley Mall.

The complete list of JCPenney closings are available here:

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:36:21 GMT
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>

  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

  • Thunderbirds show canceled due to severe weather

    Thunderbirds show canceled due to severe weather

    Sunday, June 18 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-06-18 18:26:33 GMT
    Sunday's demonstration by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds is cancelled due to severe weather in Trumbull County.  The Thunderbirds were rescheduled to fly at 1 p.m., two hours earlier, but low visibility is keeping the planes grounded. For more information about the Thunder Over the Valley air show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, follow the link below.  http://www.wfmj.com/story/35641499/schedule-parking-security-road-closings-for-thunder-over-the-val...More >>
    Sunday's demonstration by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds is cancelled due to severe weather in Trumbull County.  The Thunderbirds were rescheduled to fly at 1 p.m., two hours earlier, but low visibility is keeping the planes grounded. For more information about the Thunder Over the Valley air show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, follow the link below.  http://www.wfmj.com/story/35641499/schedule-parking-security-road-closings-for-thunder-over-the-val...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms