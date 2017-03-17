Ohio bill would ban fees for removing mugshots from websites - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio bill would ban fees for removing mugshots from websites

Posted: Updated:
John Husted John Husted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio legislators are considering a bill that would make it illegal for companies to charge for removing or editing criminal records information or mugshots that have been published online or in print.

The bill approved this week by the House in an 88-4 vote moves to the Senate for consideration. It targets businesses that publish the information or mugshots and then solicit or accept fees for taking down or correcting the material. Violators would face minor misdemeanor charges and also could be open to lawsuits.

The legislation's sponsor, Democratic state Rep. John Barnes, says some people view the practice of soliciting or accepting fees for removing or correcting the information as "a racket." He says some companies want people to pay hundreds of dollars to have the information removed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:36:21 GMT
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>

  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

  • Future brides score major discounts on designer gowns

    Future brides score major discounts on designer gowns

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:32:44 GMT

    Future brides lined up outside a hotel in Canfield to score a major discount on designer wedding dresses. Toula's Bridal had racks of dresses marked down at the Hampton Inn Saturday morning for women eager to score a deal on what can often cost them thousands of dollars. Brand new gowns by wedding dress designers including Maggie Sottero, Pronovias, Eve of Milady and Justin Alexander Signature were on sale.  Some brides traveled from as far as Stark County to potentially save ...

    More >>

    Future brides lined up outside a hotel in Canfield to score a major discount on designer wedding dresses. Toula's Bridal had racks of dresses marked down at the Hampton Inn Saturday morning for women eager to score a deal on what can often cost them thousands of dollars. Brand new gowns by wedding dress designers including Maggie Sottero, Pronovias, Eve of Milady and Justin Alexander Signature were on sale.  Some brides traveled from as far as Stark County to potentially save ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms