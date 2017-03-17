Ohio Attorney General sues Austintown home improvement contracto - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Customers say they lost $40,000

Ohio Attorney General sues Austintown home improvement contractor

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Ohio Attorney General's office is suing a now-closed, Austintown-based home improvement contractor for allegedly performing substandard work for some customers, and failing to deliver on promised services to others.

The lawsuit, claiming that Anthony J. Luttrell and Falcon General Contractors LLC violated Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, is based on complaints from seven of Luttrell's former customers who say they lost $40,000.

According to the lawsuit, Luttrell operated Falcon General Contractors from 5547 Mahoning Ave., Suite 335, in Austintown before closing it.

The lawsuit alleges that Luttrell offered large home improvement projects, such as house additions, room renovations, and porch or deck installations.

Consumers complained that they paid Falcon for work that was never completed and that their money was not returned.

The lawsuit, filed in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, seeks reimbursement for consumers and an injunction to prevent further violations.

To help consumers avoid home improvement problems, Attorney General Michael DeWine offered the following recommendations:

Research a company before making any payments.

Ask for recommendations, and talk to past customers about their experiences. Search for complaints on file with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office or Better Business Bureau. Find out if the business is registered with the Ohio Secretary of State. Conduct an internet search with the name of the business and words like “reviews” or “complaints.” Be skeptical if you find no information. Some operators change business names regularly to make it harder for consumers to detect their record of shoddy work.

Get multiple estimates.

For a large job, consider contacting at least three different businesses before making a final selection. Keep in mind that the company that gives you the lowest estimate may not necessarily deliver the best results.

Check your cancellation rights.

If a home improvement contractor does not have a fixed place of business or comes to your door to offer services, you may be entitled to a three-day right to cancel the contract under Ohio’s Home Solicitation Sales Act. Make sure you receive detailed written information about your cancellation rights.

Make sure verbal promises are put in writing.

Get a detailed written contract including any verbal claims the contractor makes and other important details, such as the estimated cost of the work, the expected start and end dates, and the names of the individuals who will perform the services.

Be wary of requests for large down payments.

It’s reasonable for a contractor to require a down payment, but be skeptical if you’re asked to make a large down payment (such as half or more of the total cost) before any work begins. If possible, pay in increments as the work is completed.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

A copy of the lawsuit is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

A copy of the lawsuit is available here

?

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:36:21 GMT
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>

  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

  • Hundreds without power as storms sweep through Valley

    Hundreds without power as storms sweep through Valley

    Sunday, June 18 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-18 19:52:11 GMT
    Thousands in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties are without power due to storm damages.  Reports of trees and power lines down have been coming in throughout the afternoon.  Around of 3 p.m., nearly 3,700 people in Trumbull County were without power, along with another 700 in Mahoning County, according to Ohio Edison. As of 3:45 p.m., power has been restored to more than 3,000 in Trumbull County and more that 500 in Mahoning remain without power.  In Mahoning Count...More >>
    Thousands in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties are without power due to storm damages.  Reports of trees and power lines down have been coming in throughout the afternoon.  Around of 3 p.m., nearly 3,700 people in Trumbull County were without power, along with another 700 in Mahoning County, according to Ohio Edison. As of 3:45 p.m., power has been restored to more than 3,000 in Trumbull County and more that 500 in Mahoning remain without power.  In Mahoning Count...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms