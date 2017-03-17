Warren police arrest couple after 'ridiculous' explanations

Warren police arrested a man and a woman who officers say gave them “ridiculous” explanations as to why the man was found hiding in the closet of a Kenilworth Avenue home.

It happened Thursday night when police went to the home looking to arrest James Toney on a theft warrant.

Officers say Amber Kearns repeatedly denied that Toney was home, even though police saw his car parked outside.

When officers searching the home asked Kearns about a jacket they found in the kitchen, the woman said there are a lot of jackets in the house.

Police asked her about a pair of men's shoes in the house, she reportedly told them there are lots of shoes in the house.

The search led them to a bedroom where an officer says he spotted someone hiding under a jacket on the closet floor.

The officer says he pushed the jacket and ordered the person to stand up.

The person remained under the jacket, which the officer lifted, revealing Toney curled up into a ball, staring up at the officer.

When ordered to come out of the closet, Toney stated, “Huh? What is going on? I didn't even know you were here.”

The officer handcuffed Toney and escorted him to a police cruiser.

Police say after Toney was discovered, Amber Kearns told them that she was confused and had no idea that Toney was hiding in the closet of the children's room. She said earlier that she didn't want police to wake up the children.

Toney also told police that he was confused, but could not explain why he was hiding in the closet.

Police told both Toney and Kearns that their explanations were ridiculous, and took Kearns into custody on a charge of obstructing justice.

Future hearings were scheduled for both suspects after each pleaded not guilty in Warren Municipal Court on Friday.