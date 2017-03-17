Former Hubbard mayor awaits sentence for child rape

Richard Keenan appeared in court with his attorney as he plead guilty

Former Hubbard Mayor Richard Keenan now awaits sentencing after changing his plea to guilty on 20 charges of sexual conduct with a female under the age of 13.

The felony counts included eight for rape, four for attempted rape, and four of gross sexual imposition.

A visibly nervous Keenan listened as Judge Peter Kontos recounted the charges against him and asked if he understands the consequences of his guilty plea.

Keenan answered, "Yes sir". The prosecutor says there will be a pre-sentence investigation. "After that's completed, he will be sentenced. There's an agreed upon sentence that carries life in prison with some parole eligibility after serving 10 full years. So our position is it's a life sentence," said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

The prosecutors says the young girl is known to Keenan and this outcome will spare the child and her family from a public trial.

"It gives the victim some closure and obviously keeps this young child from having to testify at trial. I think it's a good result given all the facts and circumstances, " Wildman said.

According to Wildman the case was helped by adults who followed the law and reported statements made to them by Keenan.

"We had a pastor who fulfilled that obligation, did the right thing and a social worker who did that as well. So it's important that these people did what they're supposed to do and that obviously helped the case," said Wildman.

Keenan remains free on $75,000 bond pending a date for his sentencing.

