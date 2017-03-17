Ohio colleges consider conceal-carry

A new state law that takes effect Sunday allows permit holders to carry a concealed firearm on any Ohio college campus if that college decides to allow it.

21 News called four local universities and all four said the same thing. They have no plans to change their current policy which is NOT to allow conceal carry on campus.

That includes Ohio State University, The University of Akron, Kent State University and Youngstown State University.

"We are not making any changes," said YSU spokesperson Ron Cole. "Conceal carry will still not be allowed on campus. To have that be permitted would require action by our board of trustees and to my knowledge, there's been no discussion along those lines," said Cole.

21 News spoke with YSU students on campus Friday and they have mixed opinions on the matter.

Senior Donovan McWilson said, "As long as you know and are educated about the weapon then I feel like you should have it."

"You aren't even allowed to have mace on you as a student, but you can ask any officer to take you to your car. But we don't have enough officers to do that for every student, so people should have some self-defense like conceal carry or even something a little lighter," said freshman Addison Murphy.

Senior Greta Frost said, "I think when people are armed, even if they took a conceal carry class, I don't think that trains you to respond to situations where you would need to have a conceal carry weapon."

Sophomore Marah Morrison said, "The blue lights you see on campus, I don't see many of those around. And even if you were to use one of those, how far would help arrive for them and such so yeah, I would like it."

Ohio law does allow permit holders to keep a gun in a locked motor vehicle on campus.