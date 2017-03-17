Bishop from Kenya visits Youngstown

A Bishop from Kenya has traveled from Africa to spend time here in the Mahoning Valley.

Bishop Neophytos Kongai took part in mass this evening at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown. The Bishop is part of a newly created diocese in Nyeri and Mt. Kenya that he says it's part of an effort to reach more people across the region.

"One of the greatest challenges is poverty. People are poor. Children are hungry, they are sick. They don't have the means of going to school. These are some of the challenges and when you look at it, indeed you find there is a lot that needs to be done," said Kongai.

Bishop Neophytos Kongai is looking for support and donations, as he starts from square one to build a diocese center and reach out to those in need.

