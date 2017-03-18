Spring cleanings tips and tricks

It's spring cleaning time, which means your to-do list is probably making your vision a little blurry.

If you're thinking there must be an easier way, you're right.

Brandy Colbert owns Handy Brandy Cleaning Services in Boardman. She has all sorts of tricks to make your spring cleaning quick and easy.

"Tons and tons of trial and error," said Colbert. "When I first started, it would just be regular cleaning products, but now I get into some of the kitchen items like the baking soda, the vinegar."

In other words, you can use a lot of stuff that you already have on-hand.

For example, if you want to make your baseboards shine Brandy says to try dryer sheets. A coffee filter will clean off any dust that's built up on your TV.

If the inside of your microwave is a mess, Brandy says to fill up a bowl with warm water about halfway, then add a quarter of a cup of lemon juice. Pop that mixture into the microwave for five minutes and that mess should clean right up.

"This was all caked on here. We're going to be able to just take a towel, and we're going to be able to wipe it clean," said Colbert.

We all dread cleaning the bathroom. For your toilet, just crack open a bottle of Coca-Cola and then use it just like you would use any other cleaning solution, using a toilet brush around the bowl.

If you want to make your faucet shine like new, reach for the olive oil. Dab a little bit onto a rag, then rub it onto your fixture and wipe it clean with a wet cloth and it will be gleaming once again.

"Again, olive oil is just something you find in your kitchen," said Colbert.

If your shower head is a little clogged, go with vinegar. Zip-tie a Ziploc bag onto the shower head, then leave it sit for a day and any build-up will disappear.

You can even brighten up your grout with bleach and baking soda. Make a paste by using equal parts of both, then work it into the grout with a toothbrush and let it sit for a bit before wiping clean,

Those tips should get you started on your spring cleaning list.

If you'd like Brandy and her team to do it for you, though, you can schedule an appointment on the Handy Brandy Cleaning Services Facebook page or by calling (234) 855-9413.

