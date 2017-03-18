Youngstown Developmental Center set to close June 30

The prospect of not having a job will become a harsh reality in a couple of months for 214 people who have been helping Ohioans with disabilities get through life each day.

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities has notified the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services that it plans to close the Youngstown Developmental Center in Mineral Ridge, and the Montgomery Developmental Center in Huber Heights, Ohio on June 30.

According to a notice issued under the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, 111 jobs at the Youngstown center and 103 jobs at the Montgomery center are being abolished.

The coming shut down of the centers is no surprise.

The state announced more than two years ago that it intended to cut spending in the department, due in part to a 40% decline in the number of people living in the centers since 2007.

Lobbying efforts by families of residents, unions, and local lawmakers failed to reverse the state's decision to close the facilities.

At the time that the closings were announced, the YDC employed a staff of 272 employees assisting 86 residents.

State officials gave YDC residents the option of moving to another developmental center, or to a private treatment facility.

The YDC served the counties of Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga, Trumbull, Summit, Portage, Medina, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning, and Columbiana.