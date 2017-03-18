Police: Robber breaks leg, calls for help, gets arrested

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio.

US student freed by North Korea in a coma dies at 22

The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.

Justices say law on offensive trademarks is unconstitutional

A San Francisco UPS driver recovering from a gunshot wound says he does not understand why colleague Jimmy Lam shot him and killed three fellow workers last week in a workplace warehouse shooting.

Northern California prosecutors say a brain surgeon charged with sexually abusing children had been suspected of molesting youngsters for years and sought to impregnate women to create more victims.

A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A robber in Virginia ruined his own getaway - first by breaking his leg in a jump off a balcony, and then by calling the authorities to help him.

Police say 21-year-old Leoul Yosef will be charged with burglary for robbing an Alexandria apartment on Wednesday and then jumping off the second-story balcony after the owner returned home.

Fairfax County Police Officer Don Gatthardt says Yosef left tracks in the snow when he jumped.

Officers say they were following the snow trail when they received a 911 call from a man in the vicinity saying he'd broken his leg. Responding officers matched the identity of the caller to the burglary suspect.

Gatthhardt says Yosef will be charged after his release from the hospital.

It's unclear if Yosef has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.