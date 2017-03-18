Attorney files motion for special prosecutor in Howland shooting case

Two motions were filed Thursday in the case of Nasser Hamad, who allegedly shot and killed two and injured three others in a Howland Township shooting in February.

Hamad's attorney, Geoffrey Oglesby, filed the two motions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, one of which requested the convening of a grand jury and appointing of a special prosecutor.

According to our print partner The Vindicator, the reason for the special prosecutor is for prosecution of the three survivors of the shooting.

Police say an escalating dispute resulted in Hamad coming out of his home on Niles Cortland Road February 25 and firing shots into a van containing the five victims.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Haber died on the scene and 20-year-old Joshua Williams died later at the hospital.

Attorney Oglesby claimed in court that his client acted in self-defense.

Hamad told police that all five occupants of the vehicle; Williams, Haber, 43-year-old April Trent, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson and a 17-year-old juvenile; exited the van in front of Hamad's home and a fist fight ensued between Hamad and the 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old was not seriously injured. Hendrickson suffered severe injuries.

Forty-seven-year-old Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder.

If convicted on the capital murder charges, the Howland Township man could face the death penalty.

The Vindicator also notes the filing says Ohio law requires that the prosecutor’s office assert that it has a conflict of interest before a special prosecutor is appointed.

