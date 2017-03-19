Rock Hall pays tribute to Chuck Berry, its first inductee

CLEVELAND (AP) - Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" and "Roll Over Beethoven" are echoing inside The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland as it pays tribute to the music legend.

Berry died Saturday at his home near St. Louis at age 90.

He was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its initial class in 1986.

Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with "Maybellene" and influenced generations of musicians.

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards said at Berry's induction ceremony that Berry was the one who started it all.

Rock hall Chief Executive Greg Harris says rock n' roll as we know it wouldn't exist without Chuck Berry.

The hall says his music will greet visitors through the day on Sunday.

