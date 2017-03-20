Warren police investigate robbery of Elm Road Walgreen's

Warren police hope a surveillance photo will lead them to identify the man suspected of robbing a business in the city.

The cashier at the Walgreen's at 3390 Elm Road NE told investigators that she was robbed just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

After asking for two packs of cigarettes, the suspect told the clerk not to make any sounds and hand over all the cash in the register.

Although the suspect never actually showed a gun, , he told her he had one in his pocket.

The cashier gave him the money and he left the store with $178, according to the police report.

The clerk was not sure if there was a car waiting for the suspect.

Officers searched the ar but did not find the man who was described as wearing a blue “Duke” sweatshirt, a gray Carhart hat and jeans.

Police ask anyone who is able to identify the suspect to contact Warren police at 330-841-2512.