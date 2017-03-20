Woman's body found in Shenango Township home after morning fire

James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.More >>
A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp.More >>
A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp.More >>
Greenville police investigated what turned out to be the first death reported in Mercer County due to a powerful opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin. On the evening of May 27, police were called to South Mercer Street to investigate the death of a 43-year-old man. County coroner, John Libonanti has now ruled that the man's death was due to Carfentanil. It is the first such case confirmed in Mercer County. According to the Drug Enforcement Administrati...More >>
Greenville police investigated what turned out to be the first death reported in Mercer County due to a powerful opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin. On the evening of May 27, police were called to South Mercer Street to investigate the death of a 43-year-old man. County coroner, John Libonanti has now ruled that the man's death was due to Carfentanil. It is the first such case confirmed in Mercer County. According to the Drug Enforcement Administrati...More >>
A robbery in Cortland led police to a suspect wanted for the murder of a Warren man whose body was discovered in a remote area of Bristolville last week. Eighteen-year-old Austin Taylor Burke was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Kenneth Brandon Sample. Cortland police say they arrested Burke following the robbery of the Pizza Joe's on West Main Street Tuesday night. State Troopers, Bazetta Police, Sheriff's Deputies, and a Warren Police K-9 ...More >>
A robbery in Cortland led police to a suspect wanted for the murder of a Warren man whose body was discovered in a remote area of Bristolville last week. Eighteen-year-old Austin Taylor Burke was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Kenneth Brandon Sample. Cortland police say they arrested Burke following the robbery of the Pizza Joe's on West Main Street Tuesday night. State Troopers, Bazetta Police, Sheriff's Deputies, and a Warren Police K-9 ...More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.More >>
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight...More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>