Woman's body found in Shenango Township home after morning fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman's body found in Shenango Township home after morning fire

Posted: Updated:
SHENANGO TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

The Pennsylvania Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate after a body was brought out of a home that burned Monday morning in Shenango Township.

Investigators say the body of the woman was found inside a home that caught fire on the 100 block of Buckwalter Road at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews from surrounding communities were called out.

Those first on the scene found flames pouring from the roof of the home.

There was a report that a woman was living in the home, but authorities have not said if she was the person found inside.

Authorities say they do not suspect arson, but say it is standard procedure to call the State Fire Marshal when a fatality is involved.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms