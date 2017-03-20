Trial pushed back for former Niles mayor and wife - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trial pushed back for former Niles mayor and wife

WARREN, Ohio -

A judge has pushed back the trial date for former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante and his wife Judy.

The decision to delay the trial from April until August was made on Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, where the husband and wife appeared for a pretrial hearing on the case involving 56 criminal counts.

Infante, who served as mayor of Niles for 24 years, faces charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, theft in office, money laundering, bribery, tampering with records, gambling, and operating a gambling house.

Judy Infante is charged with engaging in corrupt activities, tampering with records, and theft.

The indictment alleges that the criminal activity covered all the years Infante served as mayor of Niles.

It also alleges that he operated an illegal gambling enterprise out of his business, the ITAM #39 Club in Girard.

The trial was reset for August 14th because the defense has more evidence to sift through before it can prepare for trial.

Former city employee Scott Shaffer of Niles faces a charge of theft in office in connection with the case.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove also reminded all parties on both sides not to discuss the case with any members of the media.   

