36-hour manhunt in Youngstown area results in guilty plea - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cruze-Ramos is already serving a 21 year federal sentence

36-hour manhunt in Youngstown area results in guilty plea

Posted: Updated:
Luis Cruz-Ramos Luis Cruz-Ramos
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The man who was the subject of a 36-hour manhunt in and around Youngstown last March will be sentenced on Monday.

Luis Cruz-Ramos appeared in Mahoning County Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to 13 charges including 10 counts of felonious assault against police officers, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with police orders.

Investigators say Cruz-Ramos led several local police agencies on a pursuit after fleeing from a traffic stop in Campbell in March.

Police say he fired a shot that struck a Youngstown police cruiser during the chase.

Cruz-Ramos was eventually captured by task force members on Youngstown's south side.

In a related case, Cruze was sentenced last year to 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting federal officers, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and failing to register as a sex offender.

The sex offender charge stems from Cruz-Ramos failure to register as a sex offender between 2013 and 2016 after traveling to Ohio.

At the time of the police pursuit, Cruze-Ramos was wanted on a fugitive warrant for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Puerto Rico.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms