36-hour manhunt in Youngstown area results in guilty plea

The man who was the subject of a 36-hour manhunt in and around Youngstown last March will be sentenced on Monday.

Luis Cruz-Ramos appeared in Mahoning County Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to 13 charges including 10 counts of felonious assault against police officers, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with police orders.

Investigators say Cruz-Ramos led several local police agencies on a pursuit after fleeing from a traffic stop in Campbell in March.

Police say he fired a shot that struck a Youngstown police cruiser during the chase.

Cruz-Ramos was eventually captured by task force members on Youngstown's south side.

In a related case, Cruze was sentenced last year to 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting federal officers, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and failing to register as a sex offender.

The sex offender charge stems from Cruz-Ramos failure to register as a sex offender between 2013 and 2016 after traveling to Ohio.

At the time of the police pursuit, Cruze-Ramos was wanted on a fugitive warrant for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Puerto Rico.