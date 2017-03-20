Former Hubbard mayor sent back to jail to wait for child rape sentence

A former Hubbard mayor convicted of raping a child is back in jail after a judge revoked his bond.

Judge Peter Kontos on Monday granted a motion from Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Gabe Wildman, seeking to have the bond revoked for Richard Keenan, who pleaded guilty last week to 20 charges related to sexual conduct with a minor female under the age of ten.

Keenan had been free on bond as he waits to be sentenced on a conviction of eight counts of gross sexual imposition, eight counts of rape, and four counts of attempted rape.

Wildman told 21 News that he felt that the 66-year-old former mayor should be in custody due the the seriousness of the crime, and because Wildman feels that Keenan is a flight risk and a risk to the public.

Judge Kontos revoked Keenan's bond after discussing the motion with attorneys inside the judge's chambers shortly before a court hearing was scheduled to be held.

The former mayor had been free on bond until he was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday afternoon.

A sentencing date will be set for Keenan when a pre-sentence investigation has been completed.