Salem man convicted for bicycle 'road rage' incident - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Ohio law requires 3 foot clearance for bicyclists

Salem man convicted for bicycle 'road rage' incident

Posted: Updated:
LISBON, Ohio -

The Columbiana County Prosecutor is using the conviction of a Salem man in a road rage case to make people aware of a new law that gives bicyclists some room on the road.

Judge Scott Washam on Monday found Stephen Bauman, 71, guilty of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident.

According to the judge's ruling, Bauman screamed obscenities as he drove his truck within inches of a bicyclist he was passing on North Ellsworth Avenue in 2015.

The bicyclist and witnesses say Bauman veered into the bike's path and suddenly stopped, resulting in the bicycle slamming into the back of the truck, catapulting the bicyclist over the back of the truck.

Although the bike rider was injured, witnesses say Bauman drove away from the scene.

Prosecutor Herron says the verdict comes down one day before a new Ohio law goes into effect requiring drivers to give at least three feet of clearance when passing a cyclist on the roadway.

“Each motorist must respect and yield the right-of-way regardless of the type of vehicle operated,” writes Herron in a statement.

Herron points out that 726 cyclists were killed on the nation's highways in 2014. He says the figure accounts for more than 2% of traffic deaths despite the fact that cyclists account for only 1% of trips taken on the road.

According to Herron, Bauman faces a minimum two-year prison sentence on the felonious assault charge and up to six months in the county jail for the failure to stop an offense.

Sentencing is set for May 18.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms